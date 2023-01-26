Cavaliers F Kevin Love Questionable for Thursday vs. Rockets by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (back) has been listed as questionable for Thursday night’s matchup against the Houston Rockets, per the league’s injury report.

Love was not on the injury report yesterday, which leaves slight concern for his availability this evening. He also dealt with some back issues last month that kept him sidelined for a pair of games, so this could be a recurring ailment. Keep an eye out for his status as we get closer to tip-off as the Cavaliers look to bounce back from Tuesday’s loss to the New York Knicks.

Love is averaging 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 41 games this season. If he is unable to go, expect Lamar Stevens and Dean Wade to be the biggest beneficiaries within Cleveland’s rotation.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Houston Rockets Odds

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently nine-point favorites against the Houston Rockets on Thursday night with the total set at 219.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.