CFB Odds: Last-Minute Prop Bets To Make On National Championship Game The 2022-23 college football season ends Monday night by Keagan Stiefel 1 hours ago

The 2022-23 college football season has reached its climax, with the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs set to face off in the CFP National Championship Game.

With kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday night from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, a season full of surprises will pit the consensus favorite in Georgia against one of the CFP’s greatest Cinderella stories in TCU.

The two rosters are are loaded with NFL talent, which gives us an opportunity to take a look at how those players can impact what very well may be the final game of their amateur careers. After hitting five of six bets in the semifinal round, you could say we’re feeling pretty good about the board.

So, here are five prop bets to consider with prices courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Emari Demercado (TCU) Under 59.5 rushing yards -115

TCU could very well find itself shorthanded at running back entering the National Championship, as starter Kendre Miller will be a game-time decision for the matchup. That would thrust Demercado into the starting role, just nine days after rushing for 150 yards against Michigan. Unfortunately for him, facing Georgia is a tad different. The Bulldogs allowed just 77 rushing yards per game in the regular season, making it hard to see a backup surpass the 60-yard total by his lonesome.

TCU longest touchdown +140

Yes, this Georgia defense is the best in the country. It just so happens that TCU’s offense is far and away the most explosive. The Horned Frogs have generated 94 plays of more than 20 yards this season, including five last week against the Wolverines. TCU scored touchdowns of 76 and 41 yards in that game, and if this game stays close, they” likely have to break off another long one.

Stetson Bennett (Georgia) anytime scorer +175

This one has become about as valuable a pick as you can make. Bennett doesn’t look like he’d be much of a threat on the ground but the 5-foot-11, 190-pounder has found the end zone eight times this season, including once against Ohio State. You won’t find better odds for a touchdown scorer in this game.

Max Duggan (TCU) Over 240.5 passing yards -115

We’re dipping back into the “TCU needs to do this to keep the game close” well here. Running the ball is not an option against the Bulldogs, meaning Duggan will likely be asked to sling it around to keep the Horned Frogs upright. Add in the fact that things could get ugly in a hurry, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the 21-year-old surpass 40 attempts on the evening. Even against an insane Georgia secondary, he and Quentin Johnson should be able to gain a few chunk plays to contribute to this total.

Georgia Def/ST anytime scorer +1200

You’ve got to take a swing at some point, right? Just in reading the explanations to previous entries here, you have an idea of how good the Bulldog defense is. At +1200 odds, betting on this defense to score its first touchdown of the season in the Natty is worth a shot.