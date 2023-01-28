Chiefs' Mecole Hardman Questionable for AFC Championship Game Sunday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Mecole Hardman is questionable to play Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs’ official website reports.

Here's the final injury report for the Chiefs and Bengals. pic.twitter.com/axojDMMYq0 — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) January 27, 2023

Hardman has missed 10 games with a pelvic injury. The Chiefs would like to have him available for what may be a high-scoring affair Sunday versus the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game.

Since the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins before the season began, they have relied upon Juju Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Justin Watson, and Hardman. While none of these receivers is anywhere near as good as Hill, any receiving corps with Travis Kelce lining up at tight end with them can be formidable.