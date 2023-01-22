Chris Paul Returns to the Lineup as Suns Host Grizzlies by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

It’s been a long few weeks for the Phoenix Suns. The Suns have dropped four of their past seven, with a -56 point differential, while dealing with injuries to several key starters.

However, according to Kellan Olson, Phoenix will have its starting point guard, Chris Paul, back in the lineup Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Chris Paul has been upgraded to probable for today's Suns game against the Grizzlies. He has been out the last 7 games.



Cam Johnson is not on the injury report so he's good to go as well.



Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker, Jae Crowder, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet remain out. — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) January 22, 2023

Paul hasn’t played since January 6, and the veteran point guard has been largely ineffective when active. The 12-time All-Star is averaging a career-worst 13.1 points per game on 42.5% shooting. Moreover, his defensive metrics are sliding, with Paul posting a 1.1 Defensive Box Plus/Minus so far this season.

Damion Lee has started in place of Paul for the past couple of games but will revert to a reserve role against the Grizzlies. Still, Lee could see an above-average workload as Landry Shamet remains out and Paul’s effectiveness dwindles.

The betting market has taken a stance against the Suns. FanDuel Sportsbook has Phoenix listed as +9 home underdogs against the Grizzlies.