College Basketball: #20 Marquette Hosts #22 Providence

It’s a ranked matchup in Milwaukee as Big East foes the Providence Friars and Marquette Golden Eagles will be Wednesday night’s headliner in college basketball. To prepare you for the action, we look at the game and how you can find some value in the matchup.Providence @ Marquette Game Information

Location: Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, WI

Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, WI Time: 9:00 p.m. ET | TV: CBS Sports Network

Marquette has dropped just one home game this season in an intrastate overtime battle against Wisconsin, while they have notched impressive wins over ranked opponents at home against UConn and Baylor.

As for Providence, a nine-game winning streak came to a bitter end on Saturday with a six-point road loss to Creighton. They’ll look to improve upon their 6-1 Big East record in a tough spot against the Golden Eagles.

It’s challenging to fade such a strong Marquette team when they are in their building. Despite an impressive start to the conference season for the Friars, they don’t quite feel like the cream of the crop in the Big East.

Spread: Providence +8.5 (-120) | Marquette -8.5 (-102)

If Providence can take one thing away from its opponents, it’s the triple. The Friars allow just 26.1 percent of the opponent’s points to come from beyond the arc, as Ed Cooley’s squad excels at running their foes off the perimeter and forces opposing offenses to live off two-pointers instead.

Thankfully for Marquette, they find incredible efficiency closer to the basket. The Golden Eagles boast the second-highest two-point shooting percentage in college basketball, with just one rotation member shooting lower than 49 percent. That’s impressive.

Tyler Kolek is the one to watch in this matchup. He is one of the nation’s top pass-first point guards, averaging 7.9 assists per game. He has an incredible assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.36, a proven trustworthy guard in pressure spots.

Look to see if he can have a similar big night to the one he had a season ago against the Friars, where he dished out nine dimes and committed just one turnover.

Lay the big number on Marquette in this spot and expect them to run away behind an amped crowd at Fiserv Forum.