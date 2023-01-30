College Basketball: Baylor Bears @ Texas Longhorns Preview by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

After a strong football Sunday, we’re diving back into some college basketball tonight. We’ll head to the Big 12 as the No. 17 Baylor Bears travel to Austin to take on the No. 10 Texas Longhorns in what is expected to be a fantastic matchup. Baylor @ Texas Game Information

Location: Moody Center | Austin, TX

Moody Center | Austin, TX Time: 9:00 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN

Baylor is surging with confidence tonight as they’ve won six straight games, including a marquee win against then-second-ranked Kansas. Tied for fourth in the Big 12, six of Baylor’s next ten games will come against ranked opponents. It will be a great measuring stick.

Texas is tied for first in the Big 12 and needs to take care of business on their home floor with their next two games on the road against No. 5 Kansas State and No. 9 Kansas. The Longhorns are coming off an 11-point loss to Tennessee in the Big 12/SEC challenge on Saturday, as they couldn’t overcome their lack of size and were out-rebounded 38-23.

Baylor’s freshman Keyonte George will be the best player on the floor. The five-star recruit leads the Bears in scoring with over 17 points per game and comes off a 24-point effort. Projected as a top-ten pick in June’s NBA Draft, the 6’4â€ guard is a smooth operator who can score at will and doesn’t slack off on the defensive end or the glass. Keep an eye on No. 1 tonight.

Marcus Carr does it all for the Longhorns. The senior guard leads the team in minutes, points, assists, and steals. It’s safe to say he will need to significantly impact this game if the Longhorns come out on top.

Spread: Baylor +3.5 (-104) | Texas (-118)

Baylor +3.5 (-104) | Texas (-118) Moneyline: Baylor (+152) | Texas (-188)

Baylor (+152) | Texas (-188) Total: Over 145.5 (-115) | Under 145.5 (-105)

This game will come down to whether or not Texas can match Baylor’s physicality tonight. We saw Tennessee completely out-match the Longhorns on the boards, with UT’s lack of size proving costly. Baylor has a strong, experienced frontcourt with Flo Thamba and Jalen Bridges.

If Texas cannot establish a strong presence on the boards, it’s game over. Additionally, Baylor will have the best player on the court in George, who is unstoppable when he heats up. Don’t be surprised to see a substantial Baylor contingent travel to Austin to help neutralize homecourt advantage in the Moody Center. Give me Baylor with the points.