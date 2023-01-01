College Football Odds: Georgia Historic Title Favorite Against TCU Georgia opened as a 13.5-point favorite by Sean T. McGuire 7 minutes ago

The top-seeded Georgia Bulldogs survived a last-second scare against the Ohio State Buckeyes just as the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve. Oddsmakers since followed up those fireworks by making the Bulldogs a historic betting favorite for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The Bulldogs, who remained unbeaten after a 42-41 victory against the Buckeyes in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, will take on the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in the title game Jan. 9. The Horned Fogs stunned second-seeded Michigan Wolverines on Saturday afternoon with a thrilling 51-45 victory in the Fiesta Bowl.

With the matchup set just a few minutes into 2023, Georgia opened as a 13.5-point favorite to beat TCU at the SuperBook in Las Vegas, per SuperBook vice president of risk management Jeff Sherman. The total opened at over/under 64 points at the SuperBook.

FanDuel Sportsbook opened the Bulldogs as a 14.5-point favorite and -780 on the moneyline. DraftKings opened Georgia as a -500 moneyline favorite with TCU 4-to-1 to win the game outright.

The spread of nearly two touchdowns marks the largest spread in any College Football Playoff or BCS National Championship game in history. Miami was a 12-point favorite over Ohio State in the BCS National Championship Game, per ESPN.