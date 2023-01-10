College Football Odds: Unsurprising 2023-24 Title Favorite Atop Board Georgia claimed the 2022-23 title in a dominant win against TCU by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

The Georgia Bulldogs claimed the program’s second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night with a dominant victory over the third-seeded TCU Horned Frogs.

Given the result of the title game and the recent stretch of Kirby Smart’s group, it serves as no surprise bookmakers immediately opened the Bulldogs as the betting favorite to win the 2023-24 national championship. It would mark the program’s third straight.

The Bulldogs, who undoubtedly will continue to see some of their most talented players entire the NFL, as defensive lineman Jalen Carter did Tuesday, have built a program capable of replacing talent year after year. 247 Sports has the Bulldogs with the second-best 2023 recruiting class in the country behind only SEC rival Alabama. Included in that class are two 5-star recruits and 20 4-star recruits, per 247 Sports. Sports Illustrated revealed Georgia acquired nine SI99 recruits, as well. Georgia had 247 Sports third-ranked class in 2022 and fourth-ranked class in 2021.

All told, past success and elite potential have the two-time defending champions on the top line at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here’s a rundown of the programs with the best betting prices as of Jan. 10:

Georgia +275

Alabama +500

Ohio State +800

Michigan +1000

USC +1400

Clemson +1400

LSU +1800

Tennessee +2000

Florida State +2000

Texas +2200

Notre Dame +2500

Penn State +2800

Oregon +3000

…

TCU +6000

It is a bit noteworthy that three of the four programs to qualify for the 2022-23 College Football Playoff — Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan — have among the best prices to win the title. TCU, however, is far down the board at 60-1 one day after getting pantsed by Stetson Bennett and company on the national stage.