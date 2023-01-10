Could Triston Casas, Red Sox Newcomer Win MLB Rookie Of The Year? Expectations are high for the Boston first baseman by Jason Ounpraseuth 24 minutes ago

The Red Sox will rely on multiple new faces in 2023, and it could lead to some hardware.

Boston called up Triston Casas from Triple-A Worcester on Sept. 4, and he made his Major League Baseball debut the same day. He played in 27 games in the 2022 season, and it appears he has done enough to be the starting first baseman for this upcoming season after Eric Hosmer was released and reportedly agreed to a deal with the Chicago Cubs.

Masataka Yoshida signed a five-year deal with the Red Sox this offseason, and the Japanese superstar brings a lot of promise.

Boston could rely on its younger or newer players after it was announced Tuesday that Trevor Story underwent an elbow procedure. Casas and Yoshida could be those players, and it could put them in line for Rookie of the Year.

The odds on who will win the award were released at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the pair were among the top six.

Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson is the favorite at +350, and Twins shortstop Royce Lewis was behind him at +600 odds, though he might move to the outfield after Minnesota’s reported deal with Carlos Correa on Tuesday.

Casas comes in with the fourth-shortest odds to win MLB Rookie of the Year at +900. This is tied with New York Yankees prospect Anthony Volpe. Yoshida follows after with +1000 odds, which are tied with Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe and Orioles pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez.

A $100 bet at these odds on Casas and Yoshida would pay out $1,000 and $1,100, respectively.

The Red Sox hope to rebound from a last-place finish in the American League East last season, and they could do so with the help of Casas and Yoshida, along with Rafael Devers, who reportedly signed a massive extension with Boston.