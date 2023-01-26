Cowboys DC Dan Quinn to Remain with Team in 2023 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn informed interested teams that he will remain with the team in 2023, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Quinn was a top candidate for the #Cardinals? head coaching job and also interviewed with the #Colts and #Broncos. But his heart is in Dallas and he wants to win a Super Bowl there. pic.twitter.com/yl7gXtYIOv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 26, 2023

This one is a bit surprising for most. It felt like Quinn had one foot out the door throughout the playoffs. After Dallas’s divisional-round defeat to the San Francisco 49ers, it felt like a waiting game for where he’d end up this offseason. After receiving interviews with the Colts, Broncos, and Cardinals, the 52-year-old clearly had a change of heart and will now stick with the Cowboys as they look to contend for their long-awaited NFC title in 2023. Quinn led a stout defense that forced the most turnovers in the league while finishing top five in points per game allowed in 2022.

