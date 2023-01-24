Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott to Take Pay Cut? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

According to Dallas Cowboys beat writer Michael Gehlken, running back Ezekiel Elliott is willing to take a pay cut in 2023 to remain with the organization.

Ezekiel Elliott wants to stay with the Cowboys in 2023, and he is willing to accept a pay cut in order to achieve that, a person familiar with his thinking said today. https://t.co/IeMv3mpnQU — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 24, 2023

Elliott signed a six-year, $90 million extension in 2019 and is set to earn $16.72 million next season – a massive cap hit for a player in obvious decline.

“I want to be here,” said Elliott following Sunday’s Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers. “I don’t have a crystal ball. Can’t predict the future, but definitely want to be here.”

The 27-year-old is coming off his worst statistical season as a pro, rushing for a career-low 876 yards on 231 carries (3.8 AVG) while sharing the backfield with teammate Tony Pollard. Elliott proved to be an effective short-yardage option, scoring double-digit touchdowns (12) for the third time in the past four seasons.

A pay cut would allow Jerry Jones and company to offer more money to Pollard, who will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and represents the far more explosive option.

