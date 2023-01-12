Cowboys vs. Bucs to Be Shootout Between Brady, Prescott by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

It’s been a season of ups and downs for both Dak Prescott and Tom Brady in the NFL, but we know one thing is for sure from both signal-callers. They are willing to sling the football countless times on a given night when necessary.

Brady is completing an astronomical amount of passes this season. The 45-year-old broke his all-time record of completions in a season this year with 490 across his 17 starts. He is consistently finding short dump-offs and quick slant routes to his talented wide receivers, which is required within the offense as he’s lost a bit of the zip he used to have on his passes.

As for Prescott, it’s been a bit of a down year for him. But the game script could come into play here, forcing Prescott into a matchup filled with aerial attacks. Despite his completion numbers being down this season, the Cowboys have still shown that they are not afraid to allow Dak to let it fly if the game sets up for it.

We could very well see that on Monday night against a pass-first Buccaneers offense in the warm Tampa climate.

Take a look at these numbers provided by Inside Edge to see why both quarterbacks are worth backing:

Dak Prescott’s Inside Edge Data Analysis

Dak Prescott has beaten the OVER for pass completions in each of his last four outings and 14 of 25 games (56%) since the start of the 2020 season.

Dak Prescott has beaten the OVER for pass completions in seven of 10 games (70%) this season.

Dak Prescott has completed over 21.5 passes in four of his last five games.

Dak Prescott is averaging 23.4 pass completions per game over his last five games.

Tom Brady’s Inside Edge Data Analysis