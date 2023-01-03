Damar Hamlin's Family Releases Statement by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The family of injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin released a statement Tuesday, a day after the 24-year-old suffered cardiac arrest during Week 17’s Monday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country. We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them. Thank you, the Hamlin family.”

Family spokesperson Jordon Rooney also spoke Tuesday, saying Hamlin is “fighting” and “we’re taking it minute by minute, hour by hour.”

SportsGrid will continue to monitor and provide updates on the situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar Hamlin and his family.