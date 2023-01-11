DeAndre Hopkins To Patriots? Bookmakers Advance Conversation The Cardinals reportedly are planning to trade the wideout by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

It feels like there’s a strong possibility multi-time All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins won’t be playing for the Arizona Cardinals next season, a storyline that already has gained the attention of NFL fans everywhere.

The Score’s Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday the Cardinals are planning to trade the 30-year-old receiver this offseason. It immediately caused speculation on where Hopkins could land via trade and the veteran pass-catcher poured gasoline on those thoughts with a cryptic Instagram post Wednesday morning.

Bookmakers now have furthered the conversation, as well.

Bookies.com oddsmaker Adam Thompson listed hypothetical prices and probabilities for six NFL teams. Of note, the odds are hypothetical and not available at betting sites. Nevertheless, it still paints an interesting picture for any potential trade. NESN.com highlighted many of the same teams immediately after Tuesday’s development.

Kansas City Chiefs (+300, 25% probability)

The Chiefs as the favorite? This makes a lot of sense considering the arm’s race in the AFC and Kansas City’s receiver depth chart for the 2023-24 season. The Chiefs currently have approximately $15 million in cap tied to their receiver room including Marquez Valdez-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore. Should Kansas City want to chase another Super Bowl with head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, that’s a group that will need some additions.

New England Patriots (+325, 23.5%)

The video of Hopkins telling Patriots coach Bill Belichick “I love you, man,” in mid-December, as caught by HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” immediately came to the mind of New Englanders when they heard about the potential trade. It certainly would make some sense for the Patriots, especially considering the team’s top wideout Jakobi Meyers is heading into free agency.

Green Bay Packers (+450, 18.2%)

One last run behind Aaron Rodgers? The Packers failed to reach expectations this season and missed the playoffs in a wide-open NFC. Green Bay never filled the void from when star wideout Davante Adams was traded this past offseason. It’s important to remember the Packers were willing to pay Adams in that circumstance, though, so perhaps they’re willing to do the same should Hopkins seek a new deal.

Dallas Cowboys (+550, 15.4%)

The Cowboys have sorely missed a consistent complement to CeeDee Lamb as defenses didn’t have to fear other wideouts like Michael Gallup and Noah Brown. Acquiring Hopkins, just one season after the decision to trade Amari Cooper, would go a long way in that regard. And we have to imagine Dallas could consider a splash move should its 2022-23 postseason run come up short.

New York Giants (+750, 11.8%)

Brian Daboll has looked like the real deal in New York, but the Giants still have a glaring need at receiver. The Giants are paying a laughable amount to nothing contributor Kenny Golladay, and have both Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones set to hit the open market. Essentially, they’ll have to get some finances figured out. But it certainly would be a way to fill a position of need and make headlines for the Giants, who noticeably overachieved during the 2022-23 season.

Detroit Lions (+1000, 9.1%)

The Lions are another team that overachieved with an impressive second half of the season. And while Detroit is not short on receiver talent with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, both players are on modest rookie deals entering the 2023-24 campaign. Hopkins heading to Detroit, though perhaps a bit more far-fetched than others listed, would give Jared Goff one of the best receiver groups in the league.