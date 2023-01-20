Divisional Round: Bengals-Bills Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks by SportsGrid 33 minutes ago

Two of the top teams in the NFL are set to collide in the Divisional Round, with the Cincinnati Bengals visiting the Buffalo Bills.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Bengals and Bills are two of the hottest teams in football heading into this matchup. Cincinnati has won nine straight games after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card Round, while Buffalo has won eight in a row after surviving a scare against the Miami Dolphins.

This game is set to feature two of the top young quarterbacks in football, with Joe Burrow of the Bengals taking on Josh Allen of the Bills. Both signal-callers have continued to improve and are a big reason why these teams stand where they do. Offense is certainly expected to be headlined in this matchup when you consider the strengths of these aerial attacks and the weapons they boast on the outside.

The biggest concern surrounding the Bills is Allen’s ability to manage a game without mistakes in the playoffs. It’s been noteworthy in some of these big games that he often tries to do a little too much, which ends in him turning the ball over or making inopportune throws. If the Bills have aspirations to win a Super Bowl, that needs to be cleaned up, especially when you consider they’re taking on a Bengals team that made it clear they have the means to go on a deep run like they did last year. This game could ultimately come down to which side gets more pressure on the opposing quarterback.

It’s somewhat peculiar that the line has continued to grow for this matchup in favor of the Bills, who opened as 4.5-point home favorites, while the number is now up to 5.5. Knowing that, there’s evidently been some money heading in the direction of Buffalo here, but that just makes us like the price of the Bengals even more. Expect Cincy to keep this one relatively close and cover the number, even if the Bills ultimately win the game outright.

Best Bet: Bengals +5.5 (-110)

The Bengals and Bills both boast two of the top ten scoring offenses in football, which has helped lead to a total set for Sunday of 49.5. Allen and Burrow have the potential to exchange many passing touchdowns in this matchup, and if one side falls behind early, it’s hard to rule them out in this type of game, knowing the quick strike ability each team has.

There are elements to like about both sides’ defenses, but not enough where they should scare you away from looking for points to be scored. The weapons each squad has compiled will make the lives of the opposing secondary difficult here, and it’s hard not to envision at least some blown coverage.

If you mix in a pair of rushing attacks that can also factor into this matchup, there will likely be some play-action calls that lead to more scoring here. Knowing what these offenses are capable of, it’s hard to see a world where these teams don’t combine to score at least 50 points.

Best Bet: Over 49.5 (-110)

Game Pick: Bills 28, Bengals 24