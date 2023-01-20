Divisional Round: Cowboys-49ers Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks by SportsGrid 10 minutes ago

Two teams with illustrious histories are set to face off in the Divisional Round, with the Dallas Cowboys visiting the San Francisco 49ers.

The white-hot San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in what has the makings of a premier showdown. The 49ers enter this contest having won eleven straight games, and it’s hard to find a ton of flaws in what they continue to bring to the gridiron on a weekly basis. Whether offensively or defensively, there are stars on both sides of the football for San Francisco. Is it possible they’re set to meet their match here with the Cowboys?

Dallas presents a unique matchup for this 49ers team, and they’ll be looking to get some revenge after San Francisco knocked them out of the postseason last year. What the Cowboys have going for them is a defense that can create pressure but also an offense that can move the football consistently, in addition to having multiple talented weapons on the outside. That’s certainly a recipe for success against a team led by a rookie signal caller, and this type of matchup is one where he could struggle due to limited time in the pocket.

That doesn’t mean we’re discounting what the 49ers have done, but it does mean we’re giving credit to a Cowboys team that’s likely getting undervalued in this matchup. Dallas is currently sitting at +172 on the moneyline, and there’s value in that price point. Still, with how well the 49ers have played of late, it’s hard to have full confidence in the ‘Boys completing the upset. Still, that doesn’t mean we have to shy away from Dallas in this matchup because we’re not.

With the hook added to the Cowboys odds on the spread at +3.5, Dallas has definite value, keeping this to a field goal game.

Best Bet: Cowboys +3.5 (-106)

When these two teams collided in the playoffs last season, they combined for 40 points in a 49ers 23-17 victory. You can make a realistic case for an offensive affair but also a defensive one too, which certainly complicates matters when considering the total. The number is currently at 46.5, with the over coming in at -108, while the under sits at -112. The way the Cowboys likely keep this matchup close is if they continue to get pressure on the quarterback like they did last week against Tampa Bay.

Since we’re projecting the Cowboys find a way to keep this game close, that likely means they’ve found a way to limit this 49ers explosive offense. They certainly always have the chance to make you pay with the weapons they boast, but each side has scary forces on defense that should make it hard for the quarterbacks to move around competently in the pocket.

With our expectation that there won’t be a lot of offensive consistency here, we’re leaning towards backing the under 46.5.

Best Bet: Under 46.5 (-112)

Game Pick: 49ers 21, Cowboys 18