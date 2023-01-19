Divisional Round: Giants-Eagles Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

NFC East division rivals are set to face off in the Divisional Round, with the Philadelphia Eagles playing host to the New York Giants.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Things didn’t go as planned for the Giants in their season series with the Eagles, which saw them get outscored 70-38. The playoffs are certainly a different animal, but the matchup isn’t exactly a favorable one here for the visitors. The Eagles are a difficult team to solve, and we likely shouldn’t hold much weight on their performance against the Giants in their season finale clash. That shouldn’t deteriorate what the Giants have accomplished this season, but they haven’t proven to the masses that they’re in the same class as Philadelphia.

It wasn’t perfect down the stretch for the Eagles, who finished with a 3-2 record and some health concerns surrounding Jalen Hurts. There were questions about whether any competent quarterback could step in behind this offensive line, and with the weapons, they boast and find success, but what’s become evident is that the Eagles need Hurts to play to their full potential.

It isn’t easy to find many areas in their roster where the Giants would have the edge over the Eagles. Of course, upsets happen all the time, especially inside divisions, but there’s a clear gap in talent between these two teams which should be evident on the field. The Eagles are listed as -360 favorites on the moneyline, in addition to also being 7.5-point favorites on the spread. That might feel like a considerable number, but it’s warranted with the Eagles’ results this season.

The extra week off for the Eagles should benefit some of their veteran players, especially on the offensive line. The Giants have already overachieved in terms of their expectations, and that should come to an end in this matchup on the road. The Eagles will prove to be too much offensively and will ultimately pull away late, meaning there’s value here in laying the points with the home side.

Best Bet: Eagles -7.5 (-112)

It’s been a tale of two games when these teams faced off this year. They opened with a high-scoring matchup where the Eagles put a beatdown on the Giants and scored 48 points, but they finished in the second matchup with just a combined 38 points. There certainly is some logical reasoning behind the second lackluster offensive effort for the Eagles, who likely weren’t showcasing any kind of play-calling and offensive trickery that we’re likely to see in the postseason. In other words, they had a straightforward game plan, which should be much different this time. The Giants have shown they can at least be semi-competent offensively in these matchups and did tally 31 points against the Minnesota Vikings last weekend. It might look like more of a lower-scoring matchup on paper, but it’s hard to see the Giants stopping this explosive Eagles offense when they have a more serious game plan.

Best Bet: Over 48.5 (-105)

Game Pick: Eagles 30, Giants 21