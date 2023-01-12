Dodgers Officially Release Trevor Bauer by SportsGrid 36 minutes ago

After this story first broke last Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers have now made it official. Trevor Bauer will no longer be a Dodger after his release from the team went through today. The former Red passed through waivers unclaimed and is now a free agent with the ability to return for the 2023 season.

This move was expected after an independent arbitrator reduced Bauer’s suspension and made him available to play this season. Los Angeles did try to find a trade partner, but even though Bauer has proven to be one of the better-starting pitchers in baseball, his baggage made a deal unlikely.

Any team that signs him will only be on the hook for $720,000 while the Dodgers pay the bulk of his contract, $22.5 million.