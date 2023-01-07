Dodgers Release Trevor Bauer, Will Eat Most of Contract
The Los Angeles Dodgers released Trevor Bauer on Friday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
They have designated Trevor Bauer for assignment and will pay the remaining $22.5 million of his salary.
He will be a free agent
This move was expected after an independent arbitrator reduced Bauer’s suspension and made him available to play this season. The Dodgers did try to find a trade partner, but even though Bauer has proven to be one of the better-starting pitchers in baseball, his personal baggage made a trade unlikely.
Now that he’s a free agent, any team that signs him will only be on the hook for $720,000 while the Dodgers pay the bulk of his contract, $22.5 million. It only takes one team willing to want that talent, but there will be a public relations nightmare that goes with Bauer.
