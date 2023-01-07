Dodgers Release Trevor Bauer, Will Eat Most of Contract by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Los Angeles Dodgers released Trevor Bauer on Friday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

As expected, the Los Angeles Dodgers make it official:

They have designated Trevor Bauer for assignment and will pay the remaining $22.5 million of his salary.

He will be a free agent — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 7, 2023

This move was expected after an independent arbitrator reduced Bauer’s suspension and made him available to play this season. The Dodgers did try to find a trade partner, but even though Bauer has proven to be one of the better-starting pitchers in baseball, his personal baggage made a trade unlikely.

Now that he’s a free agent, any team that signs him will only be on the hook for $720,000 while the Dodgers pay the bulk of his contract, $22.5 million. It only takes one team willing to want that talent, but there will be a public relations nightmare that goes with Bauer.