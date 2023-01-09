Dolphins 'Hopeful' for QB Tua Tagovailoa's Availability Against Bills by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly “hopeful” for the availability of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

On ESPN just now, @AdamSchefter said he thinks Miami is hoping Tua Tagovailoa will be able to start Sunday against the Bills. They want to see how he progresses this week. — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) January 9, 2023

There’s not much “breaking news” to this report, but it gives insight that there is a non-zero chance that Tagovailoa could give it a go on Sunday. The third-year signal-caller has dealt with multiple concussions this season which have kept him out of four games in 2022. With Teddy Bridgewater also dealing with his finger injury, it’s entirely possible that any of Tua, Bridgewater, or third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson could be under center on Sunday.

In 2022, Tagovailoa completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 13 starts. Keep an eye out throughout the week for Tagovailoa’s practice statuses leading up to the weekend.

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills Odds

The Miami Dolphins are 10.5-point underdogs against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, with the total set at 43.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.