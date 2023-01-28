Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Still in Concussion Protocol by SportsGrid 1 minutes ago

Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins is still in the NFL’s concussion protocol, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

This means that Tua will not participate in any Pro Bowl activities next weekend. Depending on whom you talk to or whom you believe, Tua suffered at least two concussions and possibly three this season. Those concussions have put his future somewhat in doubt, not only with the Dolphins but for his career.

The Dolphins have stated that they plan to go into next season with Tua as their starter, but what else were we expecting them to say? That doesn’t mean that general manager Chris Grier isn’t telling the truth, just that even if he had no plans to bring Tua back next season, it would be to his strategic advantage to say he does plan to bring him back.

The Dolphins were eliminated from the playoff by the Buffalo Bills during the wildcard round. Still, the AFC Championship game will be played Sunday between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.