Dolphins Won't Pursue Tom Brady in Free Agency if he Returns by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago

Tom Brady has yet to decide on his playing status for next year. But even if he does return, the Miami Dolphins are not expected to pursue the seven-time Super Bowl Champion.

Instead, the Dolphins are committed to moving forward with Tua Tagovailoa.

Even if Tom Brady were to return for the 2023 season, the Dolphins are not expected to pursue the QB they were linked to last year, per sources. Miami is committed to Tua Tagovailoa.https://t.co/HmPec8z38X — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2023

Miami was forced to forfeit a pair of draft picks after tampering with Brady last offseason. Over the past few years, the Fins had impermissible conversations with the GOAT and head coaching candidate, Sean Payton, resulting in the loss of picks. Further, owner Stephen M. Ross was fined $1.5 million and suspended until the middle of October.

It wasn’t all bad for the Dolphins, though. Tagovailoa had a breakout campaign, throwing for a career-high 3,548 yards and 25 touchdowns, despite playing in only 13 games due to a couple of concussions.

Head injuries remain a concern for Tagovailoa, and although he’s got several months to remedy the ailment, recurrent injuries could inhibit his progress.

The NFL’s offseason will quickly come into focus, but not before the exciting conclusion to the 2022 season. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook for game lines, futures, and props.