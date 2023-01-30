Drake Loses Fortune On 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Matchup Drake lost $850,000 on Sunday by Keagan Stiefel 1 hours ago

The Philadelphia Eagles might have beaten the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC title, but we’re all winners for the impact the outcome had on Drake.

For some odd reason, the Canadian rapper decided to bet $850,000 on the 49ers to take home a victory Sunday. With injuries to both active quarterbacks, San Francisco essentially conceded the game midway through the third quarter, dealing a major financial blow to the four-time Grammy winner.

Take a look at the slip for yourself.

The 49ers loss is just the latest example of the “Drake Curse,” which has seen a number of teams fall victim over the years. It started with the Kentucky Wildcats in 2014, and has continued with the likes of Connor McGregor, Golden State Warriors and Alabama Crimson Tide.