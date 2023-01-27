Eagles Favored, Chiefs Drawing Interest in Super Bowl Market by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Despite the Philadelphia Eagles being favored to capture the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs lead the pack in betting interest.

The four remaining teams who all picked up victories in the Divisional Round are the Philadelphia Eagles (+240), Cincinnati Bengals (+270), Kansas City Chiefs (+275), and San Francisco 49ers (+350).

With injury concerns surrounding Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City’s Super Bowl odds barely moved from +280 to +275, a minimal shift considering the field was cut in half. There are serious concerns with Mahomes entering their clash with the Bengals, who have beaten the Chiefs in three-straight games over the last 13 months.

With the betting interest spread over the season, the Chiefs have drawn the highest remaining ticket and handle percentages. The Chiefs have compiled 10.4% of tickets for 11.6% of the handle. Not far behind are the Bengals, who’ve seen 10.0% of tickets and handle flow in their direction.

The odds-on favorite to capture the Super Bowl are the Eagles, who own +240 odds. The top seed in the NFC will host the 49ers on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles have generated 8.7% of tickets and 9.0% of the handle. Philly opened with the longest odds of the remaining teams at +4000 and has continued to get bet down with their great season.

The 49ers have drawn the least interest of the final four teams in tickets but have the second-highest handle percentage. Kyle Shanahan’s team has seen 8.7% of tickets for 10.7% of the handle, indicating at least a few sizable bets on San Fran to bring home the Lombardi Trophy.

Of the remaining four teams, the Cincinnati Bengals are the book’s biggest liability to win the Super Bowl.