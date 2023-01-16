Former Ravens DC Rex Ryan: 'Baltimore Will Trade QB Lamar Jackson' by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Rex Ryan appeared on ESPN’s Get UP! this morning and said he believes the team will franchise tag and trade star quarterback Lamar Jackson this offseason.

“I know this organization well, we’ve seen them do this,” said Ryan. “Did they get a first-round pick for Marquise Brown? How about Orlando Brown? They’re gonna do the same thing with Lamar Jackson because you’re gonna get at least two first-round picks, maybe three. This organization has a business model. They stay with it, they don’t compromise it, and they value the draft picks. They also develop players. If I’m a betting man, I’m thinking that’s gonna happen.”

Jackson, who turned down a long-term extension from the Ravens last offseason, missed Baltimore’s final six games, including Sunday’s playoff loss to the Bengals, due to a knee injury.

Should Ryan’s words come to fruition, Jackson will not be short on suitors, as several teams would surely knock on the Ravens’ door to acquire the former league MVP.

