Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault Could Play Saturday vs. Kings
Jonathan Marchessault is expected to play Saturday for the Vegas Golden Knights, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Bruce Cassidy is targeting tomorrow for a return for Jonathan Marchessault. They want to see how he feels in the morning, but that?s the plan.— Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) January 6, 2023
Said there?s a chance Alec Martinez could play tomorrow, but it sounds like they may wait until Thursday.
Marchessault isn’t a lock to play Saturday versus the Los Angeles Kings, but the Knights are hoping he will make his return after missing six games with a lower-body injury. Marchessault was able to practice Friday, and he did so in a regular jersey, not a no-contact one.
The return of Marchessault would be another boost for a Golden Knights team already in first place in the Pacific Division. Vegas just got back Jack Eichel on Thursday after he missed 11 games with a lower-body injury. The Golden Knights currently hold a six-point lead in the division over the Kings and also have a game in hand.
On Saturday, the Golden Knights are +152 (-1.5) on the puck line and -160 on the moneyline, with an over/under of six, over (-115), and under (-106) versus the Kings on Saturday. You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.