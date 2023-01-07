Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault Could Play Saturday vs. Kings

Jonathan Marchessault is expected to play Saturday for the Vegas Golden Knights, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Marchessault isn’t a lock to play Saturday versus the Los Angeles Kings, but the Knights are hoping he will make his return after missing six games with a lower-body injury. Marchessault was able to practice Friday, and he did so in a regular jersey, not a no-contact one.

The return of Marchessault would be another boost for a Golden Knights team already in first place in the Pacific Division. Vegas just got back Jack Eichel on Thursday after he missed 11 games with a lower-body injury. The Golden Knights currently hold a six-point lead in the division over the Kings and also have a game in hand.

On Saturday, the Golden Knights are +152 (-1.5) on the puck line and -160 on the moneyline, with an over/under of six, over (-115), and under (-106) versus the Kings on Saturday. You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

