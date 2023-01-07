Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault Could Play Saturday vs. Kings by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Jonathan Marchessault is expected to play Saturday for the Vegas Golden Knights, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Bruce Cassidy is targeting tomorrow for a return for Jonathan Marchessault. They want to see how he feels in the morning, but that?s the plan.



Said there?s a chance Alec Martinez could play tomorrow, but it sounds like they may wait until Thursday. — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) January 6, 2023

Marchessault isn’t a lock to play Saturday versus the Los Angeles Kings, but the Knights are hoping he will make his return after missing six games with a lower-body injury. Marchessault was able to practice Friday, and he did so in a regular jersey, not a no-contact one.

The return of Marchessault would be another boost for a Golden Knights team already in first place in the Pacific Division. Vegas just got back Jack Eichel on Thursday after he missed 11 games with a lower-body injury. The Golden Knights currently hold a six-point lead in the division over the Kings and also have a game in hand.