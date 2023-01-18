Gronkowski Training with Legendary Kicker Vinatieri Ahead of 10 Million Dollar Field Goal by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

After creating plenty of headlines during his illustrious NFL career, Rob Gronkowski is back in the news for Super Bowl LVII.

The veteran tight end, who has retired, even amid whispers he could return, is set to have a live TV commercial during the game. Gronkowski’s commercial is based around a campaign called the “Kick of Destiny,” which will feature a field goal attempt live during the Super Bowl.

This campaign originated from the FanDuel Group, with incentives to bet on the Super Bowl that tie into Gronkowski’s kick. Every customer who places a Super Bowl bet of five dollars or more on FanDuel will win a share of $10 million in free bets if Gronkowski makes the field goal.

The campaign will follow Gronkowski through the NFL playoffs leading up to Super Bowl LVII, including time spent practicing with legendary former NFL kicker Adam Vinatieri.

Gronkowski and Vinatieri can be seen training together in this clip.

This training video is the second part of FanDuel’s campaign for the Super Bowl, highlighting what Gronkowski is doing to prepare for his upcoming historic moment during the Super Bowl broadcast.

Gronkowski joined FanDuel as an exclusive brand partner in December and will appear on its FanDuel TV network with Kay Adams, host of Up & Adams.

