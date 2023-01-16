Hawks G Bogdan Bogdanovic is a Game-Time Decision vs. Heat by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic will be a game-time decision for Monday night’s matchup against the Miami Heat, per Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com.

Nate McMillan says that Clint Capela and Bogdan Bogdanovic will be game-time decisions. — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) January 16, 2023

This news is peculiar, as Bogdanovic is not currently on the injury report. He did sit out Saturday night’s matchup against the Toronto Raptors on the backend of a back-to-back with a quad injury, so that may be the reason for his uncertainty. This injury will be an to keep an eye on throughout Monday afternoon as we get closer to the 3:30 p.m. ET tip-off.

Thus far in 2022, Bogdanovic has averaged 16.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 19 games this season. If he cannot go, expect AJ Griffin to see the same increase in minutes he saw on Saturday in Bogdanovic’s absence.

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks Odds

The Atlanta Hawks are one-point favorites against the Miami Heat on Monday night, with the total set at 223, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.