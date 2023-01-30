Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull Dies at Age 84

Hull, dubbed â€œThe Golden Jetâ€ for his blonde hair, elite speed, and skill, spent 15 seasons in Chicago, helping the team win the Stanley Cup in 1961. A prolific goal scorer, Hall became the first player in NHL history to score 50 goals in a season. His 604 career markers with the Blackhawks remain the franchise’s all-time record.

â€œHull is part of an elite group of players who made a historic impact on our hockey club,â€ said the Blackhawks in a statement.â€ Generations of Chicagoans were dazzled by Bobby’s shooting prowess, skating skill, and overall team leadership. We send our deepest sympathies to the Hull family.â€

The Point Anne, Ontario, Canada native also spent time with the Hartford Whalers and the WHA’s Winnipeg Jets. His time in Winnipeg was particularly noteworthy, becoming the first player to earn a million dollars while scoring 303 goals across seven seasons.

Hull’s No. 9 sweater was retired by the Blackhawks in 1983, and he would be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame that same year.

â€œBobby Hull will always be remembered as one of the greatest Blackhawks players of all time. He was a beloved member of the Blackhawks family,â€ said team owner Rocky Wirtz.

Including his time in the WHA, Hull finished his career with a remarkable 913 goals and 1,808 points across 23 professional seasons.

SportsGrid sends our condolences to the entire Hull family.

