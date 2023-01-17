Jalen Duren Loses Passport, Questionable vs. Bulls in Paris by SportsGrid 4 minutes ago

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren has been listed as questionable for Thursday’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls in Paris after losing his passport, per James L. Edwards III of The Athletic.

Jalen Duren is not currently with the Pistons because the league?s youngest player lost his passport lol. The team is working and hoping to get him here in time for the game. — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) January 17, 2023

This is a new one. With the game on Thursday night, it’s a pretty tight timeframe for Duren to not only get access to a passport but also to get on a flight to Paris in time for the 3:00 p.m. ET tipoff. Continue to monitor this situation as we await further updates on Duren’s whereabouts. It’s unclear whether the team has traveled yet or not.

In 2022, Duren has averaged 7.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 39 games this season. If he cannot provide legal documentation in time, expect Isaiah Stewart to see plenty more minutes as he’ll man the paint for Detroit.

NBA Betting on FanDuel Sportsbook

You can bet on the NBA through spreads, moneylines, totals, props, and so much more at the FanDuel Sportsbook.