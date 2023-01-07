Jalen Hurts is Questionable to Play Sunday for the Philadelphia Eagles by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Jalen Hurts is listed as questionable to play Sunday for the Philadelphia Eagles, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

#Eagles injury report: Jalen Hurts listed as QUESTIONABLE Sunday (he was limited in practice). OUT: LB S. Bradley (wrist), T Lane Johnson (groin), CB Avonte Maddox (toe), DE Janarius Robinson (ankle), DE Josh Sweat (neck). — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) January 6, 2023

Hurts has missed the last two games for the Eagles due to a shoulder injury. The Eagles were hoping they would win one of those two games with Gardner Minshew behind center. Minshew played well in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys but played poorly in a loss at home to the New Orleans Saints last week.

Now, the Eagles need a win over the New York Giants on Sunday or a loss by the Dallas Cowboys to the Washington Commanders to clinch the top seed in the NFC and, thus home field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs. The Giants have clinched the sixth seed in the NFC and can’t move up or down and therefore have little incentive to play their starters for the entire game Sunday.