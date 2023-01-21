Jason Myers has Signed a Contract Extension with the Seattle Seahawks
Jason Myers has signed a new contract with the Seattle Seahawks, the Seahawks’ official website reports.
Here to stay. ?? pic.twitter.com/NdvbylHQJ7— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 19, 2023
The terms of the new contract have not been announced, but Myers will once again be kicking for the Seahawks next season. Myers led the NFL during the regular season with 143 points this year.
The Hawks were one of the more pleasant surprises this season, as very few people picked them to make the playoffs after trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos during the offseason. Geno Smith played better than anyone could’ve expected, but now the Hawks have to decide what to do with Geno. He is a free agent. The Hawks also have two first-round picks this season. Their own and, of course, the pick they got from the Broncos in the Wilson trade. The future is bright in Seattle.
