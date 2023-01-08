Jets-Dolphins Hand Bettors Bad Beat To Cap Off NFL Regular Season Another one... by Keagan Stiefel 2 hours ago

The NFL regular season is winding down quickly, and the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets made sure to send football fans home with one final bad beat.

The Dolphins connected on a 50-yard field goal to go up 9-6 with 18 seconds to go — essentially sealing the game and sending Miami to the postseason. The game wasn’t over for bettors, however.

Jason Sanders connects to give Miami a 9-6 lead with 18 seconds to go!



?: #NYJvsMIA on FOX

?: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/8hpm6eXiby pic.twitter.com/SbwNwrGtGN — NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2023

Watching their season tick away, the Jets looked to play spoiler to the Dolphins by pulling off a miracle. As football fans have seen before, New York took part in a schoolyard play where the Jets continuously lateraled the ball in hope of breaking something loose. The only thing that broke loose was the football, however, which eventually sailed out of a corner of the end zone for a safety and 11-6 verdict.

(You can watch the final play here.)

The kicker? Miami entered the game as a 3.5-point favorite, meaning the unnecessary laterals cost New York bettors a win.

The Jets, however, only commanded 40% of spread bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. That means the book technically lost out on the play, a nice switch up from what feels like the norm.