Julian Edelman Places Huge Celtics Wager In First Massachusetts Bet Edelman placed $11k on the C's by Keagan Stiefel 33 minutes ago

The Boston Celtics have a new biggest fan in Julian Edelman.

Edelman was in Massachusetts on Tuesday, celebrating the state’s legalization of sports betting. Naturally, the Patriots legend decided to make a bet, placing $11k on the Celtics to win the 2023 NBA Finals at +360 odds.

Julian Edelman first bet: $11K on Celtics to win NBA title at +360 pic.twitter.com/rEw0bZVldj — Bill Speros (@billsperos) January 31, 2023

“I’m ready to make some money,” Edelman said prior to placing the bet, per Bill Speros’ Twitter video. “I’m putting $11 thousand on the Celtics to win the NBA championship. Who’s with me? Come on!”

If Boston does take home the title, Edelman will cash a ticket worth $50,600.

The 36-year-old isn’t new to betting, as he lost a five-figure payout when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round.

The Celtics are a much more sound choice to bet on than Brady and the Bucs were, however. Boston is the odds-on favorite to take home the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2023, holding +370 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook and +400 odds at BetMGM.