Kings G Kevin Huerter Questionable for Friday vs. Rockets

2 hours ago

Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter (illness) has been listed as questionable for Friday night’s matchup against the Houston Rockets, per Houston Chronicle’s Danielle Lerner.

Huerter is having a career year with the Kings and was vital to their success through the first half of the season. He’d be a significant absence from Sacramento’s rotation, but in a home spot against the lowly Rockets, they can likely afford it. The Kings will look to make it back-to-back wins over Houston after a 135-115 beating on Wednesday night.

In 2022-23, Huerter is averaging 15.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game across 38 starts. If he cannot suit up, expect Malik Monk to fill the vacancy on Friday.

Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings Odds

The Sacramento Kings are 9.5-point favorites against the Houston Rockets on Friday night, with the total set at 238.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

