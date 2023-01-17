Lamar Jackson Odds: Could Patriots Land Ravens MVP QB? Baltimore could move on from its franchise quarterback by Jason Ounpraseuth 1 hours ago

Lamar Jackson’s NFL future is uncertain, and there will be teams trying to swoop in to try to acquire the MVP quarterback.

The 26-year-old did not play for the Baltimore Ravens since his knee injury in Week 14. It’s the second time in Jackson’s five-year career he did not play in the second half of the season since he became the starter in 2019.

The Ravens want to re-sign their All-Pro QB, who will be a free agent after this season, but they might not want to sign him to a massive contract. Jackson likely felt this when he posted a cryptic social media message Monday.

His teammate Roquan Smith signed a five-year, $100 million contract with Baltimore last week, and the Ravens could give Jackson the franchise tag to retain him. But if the quarterback is not satisfied, he could be taking his talents elsewhere.

Oddsmakers at PointsBet Sportsbook put out prices for Jackson’s next team, and the AFC East is seen as the favorite. Below are the favorites as provided by Action Network as of Monday:

New York Jets +300

Atlanta Falcons +400

New England Patriots +600

Las Vegas Raiders +700

Carolina Panthers +700

Indianapolis Colts +800

The Jets probably feel they are a quarterback away from being a contender, so it would not be a surprise if New York signs Jackson to a deal he feels he deserves.

For the Falcons, Desmond Ridder left a lot to be desired in his rookie season, and a run-first team would be a good fit for the All-Pro quarterback.

It would be an interesting move for the Patriots to pursue Jackson. New England already made an unprecedented move last week when it announced its intentions to re-sign Jerod Mayo and to sign an offensive coordinator.

The Patriots would add on to their unprecedented moves by going all out in free agency for a quarterback. It’s something not many, including former players, don’t see happening. But after a year of a middling offense, fans would love to see an upgrade at QB in Jackson.