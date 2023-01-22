Late Field Goal Helps Jaguars Complete Back-Door Cover Vs. Chiefs The Jags were 9.5-point underdogs by Keagan Stiefel 2 hours ago

Good teams win, but great teams cover. At least that’s what the Jacksonville Jaguars can tell themselves as they prepare for vacation.

The Jags looked like they’d have a chance to knock off the Kansas City Chiefs to advance to the AFC Championship Game on Saturday afternoon, but a pair of turnovers on two of their final three possessions halted that comeback.

It was a heartbreaking stretch for fans in Duval, who didn’t have to deal with Patrick Mahomes for a few possessions. Jags bettors, however, still had reason to celebrate thanks to Jacksonville’s final possession.

Down by 10 points with under a minute remaining, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson decided to take the points on fourth-and-5 from the Kansas City 30-yard line. Riley Patterson knocked it through to make the score 27-20, and cover the game for Jacksonvile.

The Chiefs entered as 9.5-point favorites at BetMGM Sportsbook. The two late turnovers put them on track to cover for 61% of bettors, which represented 75% of the money.

Thanks to Pederson and Patterson, no dice. Instead, Jaguars bettors, who represented just 25% of the spread handle, got the back-door cover to take home some money headed into the second game of the weekend.