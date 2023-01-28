Leafs' Matt Murray Missed Friday's Game Due to Injury by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Matt Murray missed the game Friday for the Toronto Maple Leafs due to an injury, Mike Stephens of SINow.com reports.

Matt Murray has been dealing with an injury that flared up in warmups and was unable to play, per Keefe. @TheHockeyNews — Mike Stephens (@mikeystephens81) January 28, 2023

Murray took a shot up high during pregame warmups and was forced to miss the game. There is no word yet on the severity of the injury or if Murray will be available Sunday versus the Washington Capitals.

The Maple Leafs have been using a goaltending tandem all season long between Murray and Ilya Samsonov. The Leafs have seemed to be leaning more toward Samsonov of late, likely due to his outstanding record at home. Samsonov, however, was lit up in his surprise start Friday by the Ottawa Senators 6-2.

The Maple Leafs seem to be on a collision course to face the Tampa Bay Lightning once again in the first round of the playoffs if the current seeding stays true. These two teams played an epic series last year in which the Lightning ended the Leafs’ season in Game 7.