Luka Doncic on the Sidelines as Mavs Take On Thunder by SportsGrid 6 minutes ago

Luka Doncic has been on a meteoric rise, shooting to the top of the NBA’s MVP futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook. Unfortunately, Doncic will be no use to the Dallas Mavericks Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Mavs’ point guard has been ruled out of the Western Conference showdown due to left ankle soreness.

Luka Don?i? (left ankle soreness), Dorian Finney-Smith (right adductor strain), Josh Green (right elbow sprain) and Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) will all miss tonight?s game in Oklahoma City. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) January 8, 2023

The ankle injury hasn’t slowed Doncic down. The former first-round draft pick has scored 32 or more in seven of his last eight outings, bringing his season-long scoring average up to 34.0 points per game. That career-best mark is complemented by 8.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists.

Spencer Dinwiddie could be asked to take over ball-handling duties, creating a hole at shooting guard. Look for Frank Ntilikina to fill that void, getting his second start of the season.

The Mavs’ seven-game winning streak recently ended; however, they could start a new run, making it two in a row against the Thunder. They’ll have to overcome the odds in the betting market as they enter Sunday’s battle as +3.5 underdogs.