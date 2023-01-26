Milwaukee Bucks Frontrunners for Suns PF Jae Crowder by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Milwaukee Bucks have emerged as the favorites to acquire disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.

Crowder, who has spent the past two years in Phoenix, has yet to play for the Suns this season after expressing frustration over his role and has long since desired a move away from the desert.

While it’s surprising to see the 32-year-old still with the organization, Wojnarowski notes that finalizing the team’s sale to new owner Mat Ishbia could finally help facilitate a deal.

“Their [the Suns] incoming owner, Mat Ishbia, is expected to be approved and in control by the February 9 trade deadline,” said Wojnarowski. “I’m told he’s expected to be a very hands-on owner in basketball matters. I think for Jae Crowder, who has been unhappy in Phoenix, I think he’s [Ishbia] going to help Phoenix find a deal, ultimately Milwaukee.”

Wojnarowski notes that the Bucks are attempting to find a third team to land Crowder.

Crowder appeared in 67 games for the Suns last season, posting per-game averages of 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.4 steals across 28.1 minutes.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Bucks holding the second-best NBA Finals odds at +550.