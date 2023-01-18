Nathaniel Hackett Interviewing for Jets OC Position by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports, former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is interviewing for the New York Jets offensive coordinator position on Wednesday.

The New York Jets are currently meeting with former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for their offensive coordinator position, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 18, 2023

New York is looking for a replacement for Mike LaFleur after he and the Jets mutually agreed to part ways.

Hackett has ties to Jets head coach Robert Saleh, the pair having served as assistants with the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Hired as the Broncos head coach last offseason, Hackett endured a tumultuous tenure, going 4-11 before he was fired following a 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day. The 43-year-old subsequently became just the fifth coach in NFL history to fail to make it through his first season, joining Lou Holtz, Pete McCulley, Bobby Petrino, and Urban Meyer.

Under Hackett, Denver’s offense ranked dead last in points per game at 16.9.

Prior to his arrival in the Mile High, Hackett spent three seasons as the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator (2019-2021), establishing a close relationship with star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Having said that, while Hackett’s candidacy will raise eyebrows for Jets fans, perhaps it’s simply an attempt to lure Rodgers to New York. We shall see.

You can find the latest NFL odds and betting lines over on FanDuel Sportsbook.