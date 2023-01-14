NBA Odds: Nikola Jokic On Pace To Join Celtics Legends In History Books Jokic could join an exclusive spot in NBA history by Gio Rivera 2 hours ago

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is on a historic pace this season.

The 27-year-old All-Star has returned to the annual NBA MVP conversation, yet again. Jokic, who has averaged 24.9 points, 11 rebounds and 9.7 assists for the Nuggets, isn’t missing a league MVP in his trophy case. For the past two seasons, Jokic has taken home the ultimate honor with flying colors in the voting polls.

However, this season could not only give Jokic a three-peat, but it could also place him in a very exclusive spot in the NBA history books.

In the event that Jokic does earn his third consecutive league MVP, he would become just the fourth player ever — joining Bill Russell (1960-1963), Wilt Chamberlain (1965-1968) and Larry Bird (1983-1986) — in NBA history to do so. Needless to say, it would do right by Jokic’s Hall of Fame case considering that’s exactly where the other three reside.

Will Joker 3-peat as the MVP? ??? pic.twitter.com/RmOwsfttoA — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 12, 2023

As fulfilling as this potential MVP could be for Jokic’s legacy, it won’t come easy. With several other young stars on the verge of assembling career-best campaigns, “The Joker” will have plenty of competition down the line this season.

With that being said, here’s an updated look at the NBA MVP odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets: +260

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks: +270

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics: +400

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks: +425

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets: +1200

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers: +1600

Jokic has notched three of his 11 total triple-doubles this month. Not to mention, he’s done so efficiently as well. Jokic also recorded a 123.4 offensive rating through 38 games to lead the NBA this season. That mark is higher than both his 2020 (117.3) and 2021 (120.2) MVP campaigns.