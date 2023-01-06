NFL Cancels Bills vs. Bengals: What it Means for the Chiefs by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The NFL announced Thursday that Week 17’s matchup between the Bills and Bengals, which was postponed after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter, has been canceled.

As part of the NFL’s decision, the league’s owners will meet Friday to vote on a proposed resolution that includes a potential neutral site for the AFC Championship, which is dependent on Week 18’s outcomes:

â€¢ If Buffalo and Kansas City both win or tie, a Bills-Chiefs championship game will be at a neutral site.

â€¢ If Buffalo and Kansas City both lose and Baltimore wins or ties, a Bills-Chiefs championship game will be at a neutral site.

â€¢ If Buffalo and Kansas City both lose and Cincinnati wins, a Bills or Bengals vs. Chiefs championship game will be at a neutral site.

So, what does this mean for the AFC’s current No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs?

Essentially, Week 18 remains of utmost importance. If the Chiefs beat the Raiders, and the Bills beat the Patriots, Kansas City secures a first-round bye, but the possibility of the AFC Championship game being played at a neutral site would remain. However, if the Chiefs lose and Buffalo wins, the Bills, despite playing one fewer game, would secure the No. 1 seed based on winning percentage, a first-round bye, and neutral sites are thrown out the door.

While it’s not a perfect solution, the NFL is in a no-win situation given Monday’s traumatic events. All that remains is for 24 of the league’s 32 owners to approve the proposal, which is widely expected to happen.