NFL Divisional Playoffs Betting Market

With eight teams remaining entering the NFL’s Divisional Round, certain matchups are drawing more intrigue than others heading into the weekend.Divisional Round: Most Bet Teams (tickets) @ BetMGM

The Kansas City Chiefs are the biggest favorite in the Divisional Round, laying nine points against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite the spread, the Chiefs are drawing the most interest this weekend.

Just 41% of tickets have come in on the Chiefs moneyline price of -450, but it’s resulted in an impressive 79% of the handle. In addition, Kansas City has seen 65% of tickets and 79% of the handle flow toward them on the spread as more than a touchdown favorite.

With underdogs coming into play, the Giants have received the most backing. Ahead of their matchup against the top-seed Philadelphia Eagles as 7.5-point underdogs, the G-Men have compiled 66% of tickets and 77% of the handle.

After an impressive performance against the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round, bettors are on the Giants. The moneyline interest tells a similar story, with 77% of tickets and 57% of the handle coming in towards the Giants at +275 to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

The Cincinnati Bengals are smaller underdogs but still see money backing them. The Bengals are 5.5-point underdogs against the Buffalo Bills. The reigning AFC champs have earned 64% of tickets and 55% of the handle on the spread, along with 85% of tickets and 44% of the handle backing their moneyline odds of +200.

The Dallas Cowboys advanced to the Divisional Round on Monday in impressive fashion with steam behind them earlier in the week; however, that has since flipped to the direction of the red-hot San Francisco 49ers.

The four-point favorites are generating 69% of the handle on 62% of tickets with the points. Conversely, America’s Team is bringing in the bets with their moneyline price of +165, garnering 62% of tickets for 55% of the handle.