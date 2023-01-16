NFL Playoff Odds: Three Bets For Cowboys-Bucs Primetime Game Tampa Bay beat Dallas by two touchdowns in Week 1 by Travis Thomas 1 hours ago

With the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend nearly behind us, we can now turn our attention to the final game of the opening-round slate.

Let’s examine three bets to make for this “Monday Night Football” playoff clash between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. All bets and prices can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys -2.5 (-115)

Both teams come into this game trending in different directions. The Cowboys are coming off an embarrassing regular-season finale road loss to the Washington Commanders and quarterback Dak Prescott has thrown an interception in seven straight games. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers lost in Week 18, as well, to the Atlanta Falcons, but it didn’t feel as gutting because the starters didn’t play long before being pulled.

Tom Brady and the Bucs offense have come alive of late. The star signal-caller averaged nearly 300 passing yards per game to go along with eight touchdowns and four interceptions the last month of the season. Brady’s top target, Mike Evans, has hit his grove, as well. In the NFC South-clinching win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 17, Evans hauled in 10 receptions for 207 yards and three touchdowns. Although Tampa has momentum on its side, Dallas has a more talented roster and poses a balanced threat offensively. The Buccaneers are statistically the worst rushing team in the league and have been Brady-dependent all season long. I see better value in taking the Cowboys as favorites to cover the 2.5-point spread on the road.

Under 45.5 total points (-110)

My prediction for how this game will play out is that both teams will subscribe to that physical brand of play on both sides of the ball. Both teams rank in the top half of the NFL defensively, so expect major pressure on Prescott and Brady. I will give the edge defensively to the Cowboys because the Bucs have struggled mightily to run the ball. This means they can pin their ears back and rush the passer. Tampa Bay’s defense must be more mindful of a balanced Cowboys attack, especially since Prescott has been struggling lately. Dallas should commit early and often to the running game. If the visitors can have success sustaining the run, that will keep Brady on the sidelines and take some pressure off Prescott, as well. Therefore, I will bet on a strong running game from Dallas and solid defense from both teams to dominate the night. Give me the Under.

Micah Parsons To Record A Sack (+110)

My final bet for this game is on a player who I believe will be the X-factor: Cowboys star pass-rusher Micah Parsons. The second-year stud finished the season with 13.5 sacks despite dealing with nagging injuries all season. Parsons didn’t play the final week of the regular season, so he should be fresh for Monday night. Parsons recorded a sack of Brady already this season in a losing effort back in Week 1. I’ll take my chances betting on Parsons to break through and record a sack in Tampa.