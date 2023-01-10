NFL Retiree Rob Gronkowski To Take Part In Super Bowl LVII Gronkowski will show off his leg with money on the line by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago

Rob Gronkowski might not be putting on the pads when Super Bowl LVII rolls around in mid-February, but the well-known NFL retiree still will be taking part in the festivities.

Gronkowski, who has not been short of endorsements or business ventures since he stepped away from the gridiron, will take part in the “Kick of Destiny,” as announced by FanDuel Sportsbook on Tuesday. The event will feature Gronkowski attempting a live field goal during a stoppage in the title game held at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

FanDuel’s campaign will coincide with its users, too, as a Gronkowski made field goal will result in the sportsbook offering a combined $10 million in free bets to all bettors who place a $5 wager on Super Bowl LVII.

Gronkowski, who joined the FanDuel team as a brand partner in December, will attempt the kick during a commercial, which will showcase his training with a legendary NFL kicker. The New York Post reported it will be a 25-yard field goal and Gronkowski has been practicing with New England Patriots legend Adam Vinatieri.

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled for Feb. 12.