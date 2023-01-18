NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Chiefs Remain Top Threat by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

After having some time to rest up as the AFC’s top seed, the Kansas City Chiefs are set to kick off their playoff’s against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Below are the top ten favorites to win the Super Bowl from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Kansas City Chiefs +300 (Last week: +330, #1)

The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t perfect, but there’s a reason they continue to be listed as sizable favorites in their matchups, including this Saturday when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars as 8.5-point home favorites. Patrick Mahomes is clearly not someone you want to bet against in January, and the odds suggest that.

2. Buffalo Bills +330 (Last week: +420, #2)

After surviving a scare against a third-string quarterback in the Wild Card Round, the Buffalo Bills will have their work cut out for them against the Cincinnati Bengals. Josh Allen and company are still listed as favorites in that matchup, but it’s fair to have question marks about how this team has continued to perform in the postseason.

3. San Francisco 49ers +450 (Last week: +500, #3)

There’s not much to dislike about the San Francisco 49ers’ path. They’ve won eleven straight games after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 41-23 in the Wild Card Round. They’ll enter their next matchup against the Dallas Cowboys as three-point favorites and have seen their Super Bowl odds continue to be bet down, going from +500 last week to +450.

4. Philadelphia Eagles +500 (Last week: +500, #3)

The Philadelphia Eagles put together a 14-3 record in the regular season and are the NFC’s top seed. There are some slight concerns about how they finished their regular season and whether or not Jalen Hurts is truly going to be able to do what he needs to find success with the health question marks surrounding him. The Eagles Super Bowl odds remain unchanged at +500.

5. Cincinnati Bengals +750 (Last week: +750, #5)

During their surprise, Super Bowl run, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals proved last year that they have the type of roster that can do damage in January. They’ll likely have to go through both the Bills and Chiefs, but the Bengals are red-hot and have won nine in a row, meaning even if they’re underdogs, they should be able to compete against any remaining team.

6. Dallas Cowboys +850 (Last week: +1300, #6)

It was an impressive victory for the Dallas Cowboys over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wild Card Weekend, but their reward is they now get to face the hottest NFL team on the road, the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys have the makings of a roster that can go on a similar run to the Bengals last season, highlighting the merit of them being bet down from +1300 to +850.

7. New York Giants +2500 (Last week: +5500, unranked)

They weren’t sizable underdogs against the Minnesota Vikings, but that shouldn’t take anything away from the New York Giants performance on Wild Card Weekend. If the Giants hope to have their Cinderella playoff story continue, they’ll need to exercise their demons against the Philadelphia Eagles, where they sit as 7.5-point underdogs. Even though they’re still a long shot, the Giants saw their Super Bowl odds rise from +5500 to +2500.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars +3300 (Last week: +4800, unranked)

The Jacksonville Jaguars erased a 27-0 deficit against the Los Angeles Chargers and have moved on to visit the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round. The Jags will have their work cut out for them and are currently sitting with the longest remaining Super Bowl odds at +3300.

