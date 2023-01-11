NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Playoffs Begin with Chiefs on Top by SportsGrid 35 minutes ago

With the NFL postseason set to kick off this weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs are entering the playoffs with the shortest Super Bowl odds.

Below are the top ten favorites to win the Super Bowl from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Kansas City Chiefs +330 (Last week: +380, #1)

With Patrick Mahomes calling the shots at quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, there’s no reason this team can’t run the gauntlet and capture another Super Bowl. Entering the playoffs, they’ve had their Super Bowl odds bet down from +380 to +330.

2. Buffalo Bills +420 (Last week: +420, #2)

Are the Buffalo Bills a team of destiny? They may not be the top seed in the AFC like they had envisioned, but they have as good a shot as anyone to make a deep playoff run. The Bills have the second-shortest Super Bowl odds at +420.

3. (Tie) Philadelphia Eagles +500 (Last week: +550, #3)

The Philadelphia Eagles might not be heading into the playoffs on a high note, but they’ll have the luxury of a first-round bye to try and right the ship and get some of their top talent healthy.

3. (Tie) San Francisco 49ers +500 (Last week: +550, #3)

On Wild Card Weekend, you won’t find a hotter team in the NFL than the San Francisco 49ers, who’re set to host their division rival, the Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers have won ten straight games and have seen their odds bet down from +550 to +500.

5. Cincinnati Bengals +750 (Last week: +750, #5)

If not for the 49ers, the Cincinnati Bengals would enter the playoffs as the league’s hottest team. Joe Burrow’s squad has won eight straight and looks to make another run at the Lombardi.

6. Dallas Cowboys +1300 (Last week: +1100, #6)

The Dallas Cowboys probably don’t like how they’re playing entering the playoffs. They also have to go head-to-head with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, who are 7-0 all-time against them.

7. Los Angeles Chargers +2100 (Last week: +2500, #7)

Brandon Staley and the Los Angeles Chargers escaped last week’s game relatively unharmed, despite playing their starters for a bit too long. Still, the Chargers have been bet down entering the bracket, rising from +2500 to +2100.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2800 (Last week: +2500, #7)

Brady and the Buccaneers enter the playoffs as underdogs despite winning the less-than-stellar NFC South. Does anyone want to count out the GOAT and the team’s +2800 Super Bowl odds?

9. Minnesota Vikings +3000 (Last week: +3000, #9)

Oddsmakers have remained skeptical about the Minnesota Vikings as they continue to own Super Bowls odds of +3000. With questions on defense, how far can this team go?

10. Baltimore Ravens +3700 (Last week: +3000, #9)

With questions surrounding the status of Lamar Jackson, it’s difficult to be bullish about the prospects of the Baltimore Ravens entering the playoffs. Their odds have dropped from +3000 to +3700.

