NFL Survivor League Player Loses Millions As Colts Collapse Vs. Texans This is a stomach-turning defeat by Sean T. McGuire 10 minutes ago

If you thought you were having a bad day, just be thankful you’re not the incredibly unlucky NFL survivor league player who lost out on at least $2 million when the Indianapolis Colts collapsed against the Houston Texans in Week 18.

The player, known as “The Enemy Within,” participated in the well-known Circa Sports Survivor Contest and took the Colts to beat the Texans with his last pick of the season. He would have won at least $2 million since there were three contestants still vying for the $6 million total prize entering the regular-season finale.

Given that the Texans scored a touchdown on fourth-and-20 with 50 seconds left and then went for the ensuing two-point conversion, it certainly made it all the more heartbreaking. I mean, that’s truly stomach-turning stuff.

VSIN COO Bill Adee was on hand watching with “The Enemy Within” and captured the moment of Houston’s touchdown.

What is like to watch $2 million flash before your eyes. @CircaSports Survivor. pic.twitter.com/CaTKp2FL2Z — Bill Adee (@Bill80) January 8, 2023

Circa Sports revealed one of the other three players, known as “Browna,” took the Jaguars to win in Week 18, which came to fruition Saturday night. The other selected the Seattle Seahawks against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon.

“The Enemy Within”, however, wasn’t the only loser from the Colts’ result. Texans fans probably aren’t too thrilled their team earned the comeback win as Houston previously was set to have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and now that selection will be awarded to the Chicago Bears.