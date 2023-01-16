NFL Wild Card Player Props: Cowboys vs. Buccaneers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Wild Card Weekend concludes this evening with plenty of player props that warrant bettors’ consideration. The Dallas Cowboys will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Let’s dive into the multiple-player props we can target for this game below on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tony Pollard Any Time Touchdown Scorer (+185)

There’s a lot of debate about who the best running back in the Dallas Cowboys’ backfield is. It’s hard to argue against Tony Pollard as their more explosive option. Pollard finished the year with 12 touchdowns and was integral to the team’s offensive game plan. If he gets the ball in space or can find a hole, Pollard can create a ton of offense. There’s too much value in Pollard’s price to record a touchdown at +185.

Mike Evans Any Time Touchdown Scorer (+200)

It’s difficult not to be impressed with how Mike Evans finished the year for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The wide receiver last played in Week 17 and finished with a dynamite performance against the Carolina Panthers, hauling in ten receptions for 207 yards and three touchdowns. Don’t expect him to perform similarly tonight, but Evans has caught five balls for 71 yards and a touchdown against the Cowboys this year. As a result, look for him to find the end zone at +200.

CeeDee Lamb to Record Over 75.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Much like Evans, CeeDee Lamb had an excellent finish to the regular season for the Cowboys. Three of the Cowboys’ last four games saw Lamb record 100 or more receiving yards, and it’s clear that he’s a central focal point of Dallas’ passing game. Although Lamb struggled in their Week 1 matchup with the Bucs, catching two passes for 29 yards, it’s easy to ignore considering how much the Cowboys’ offense struggled in that game. With that, targeting Lamb to record 76 or more receiving yards is something bettors should gravitate towards at -110.

Tony Pollard to Record Over 20.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

In their Week 1 matchup with the Bucs, things didn’t go well offensively for the Cowboys, recording just three total points and struggling to move the football. The Bucs have a solid pass rush, and if that’s featured at a high rate, you can expect Pollard to get involved in the passing game. Over the Cowboys’ last five games, he recorded 20 or more receiving yards in three. As a result, there’s value in looking for Pollard to record 21 or more receiving yards, currently priced at -110.

Ezekiel Elliott to Record Over 50.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Even though we’re projecting a fair amount of work for Pollard in this contest, don’t sleep on Ezekiel Elliott’s value. The Cowboys running back rushed for 52 yards on ten carries against the Bucs in Week 1, and expect the Bucs to maintain a heavy ground-and-pound attack tonight on the road. Elliott recorded 51 or more rushing yards in eleven of his 15 games, so there’s value in backing him to do that at -110.